Alabama National Fair starts early this year

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is in town a little bit early this year.
“We were running into Halloween and we were running into Thanksgiving and Christmas, so we felt like it was pushing everybody’s limits of what they could and couldn’t do," said Alabama National Fair General Manager Randy Stephenson.
On top of coming to town early, the fair will be in town for 11 days this year as opposed to just 10 days, like last year.
"We agreed and got with the carnival and came back earlier and we were able to still get the big great rides and we’re getting 11 days out of it,” Stephenson said.
That’s why this year, Stephenson said there’s no excuse for missing the fair.
“There’s something for all families. From little kids, to big kids, to adults, to senior adults, we have something for everybody,” Stephenson said.
They’ve also added some new shows.
“We’ve got a tiger show this year that we’ve never had and we’ve got a wolf show that we used to have that’s really good," said Stephenson.
The fair will run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 8 at the fair grounds out at Coliseum Boulevard.
On Saturday, country singer Trace Adkins will be performing at 7 p.m. The concert is free as long as you pay for fair admission. On Sunday, the band Rush of Fools will be performing at 7 p.m. That concert is also free if you pay for fair admission. Then, on Sunday, Oct. 7, Fantasia will be performing at 7 p.m. That concert will be free as well with paid fair admission.
