Alabama National Fair starts early this year

On Saturday, country singer Trace Adkins will be performing at 7 p.m. The concert is free as long as you pay for fair admission. On Sunday, the band Rush of Fools will be performing at 7 p.m. That concert is also free if you pay for fair admission. Then, on Sunday, Oct. 7, Fantasia will be performing at 7 p.m. That concert will be free as well with paid fair admission.