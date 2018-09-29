Auburn campus covered in orange and blue for Homecoming

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -Auburn’s campus was completely covered in orange and blue as fans prepared for the Homecoming game against Southern Miss.
"It’s a really great beak from the week, getting to come out here and tailgate. I know that it’s been a rough week for a lot of people. Here at Auburn it’s been a lot of tests. I know for me...a lot of tests,” said Auburn University student Caleb Powers.
While some fans are tailgating because they need a break, others are here because of tradition.
“We started probably over 10 years ago. We started with my brother, his kids were here. I’m graduating our fourth child from here. It’s a family tradition, absolutely,” said Auburn fan Tracie Loftin.
“It’s a tradition. Children after children keep coming back. It builds fellowship and friendship from other people as well," said Auburn fan Deborah Hanks.
Although many of the fans who were present Saturday have been doing the same thing for years, there are still many Auburn fans that are tailgating on The Plains for the first time.
