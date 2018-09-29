Deatsville couple donates plane to Elmore school aviation program

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Deatsville couple has donated a Challenger aircraft to Elmore County schools, providing an opportunity for students to better prepare for Alabama’s growing aviation industry.
Students plan to clean the plane given by the Hesters for use in the new Aviation Technology Program.
“We know there’s a need, a growing need in the industry for techs and pilots, and really the entire aviation industry,” said Jimmy Hull, director of Elmore County Career Technical Education. “So at career tech, our job is to try to provide programs for students that there will be jobs available for them when they graduate from high school, or if they choose to go to college, there will be jobs available when they finish college.”
Hull said openings in the aviation field are expanding in Alabama, and that the industry can be an excellent career choice for students.
