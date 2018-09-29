Defense leads way in Tuskegee’s conference opener

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - Defense led the way for Tuskegee in its conference-opening win over Lane College Saturday. The Golden Tigers (3-2, 1-0) downed the Chargers (0-4, 0-1) 17-8 at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium.
For the last month or so it’s been Ahmad Deramus’s world and we’ve all just been living in it. The junior quarterback tallied two more touchdown passes - another one of which was to Javarrius Cheatham. In the last four games, he’s thrown for seven touchdowns and just one interception.
He and Cheatham - a 6-foot-4-inch magnet - opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch in the second quarter. Cheatham, this time, decided he only needed one hand to catch this touchdown pass.
The Golden Tigers added another field goal in the quarter to take a 10-0 lead into halftime.
The Golden Tigers scored again in the third, but they didn’t really have to, because the defense held up just fine.
Defensively, Tuskegee allowed only 183 total yards of offense to Lane College, and recovered a fumble with 1:07 left in the game to seal the win.
Lane did manage a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth but the Golden Tigers pitched a shutout for most of the game.
The Golden Tigers hit the road next week for the Tuskegee/Morehouse Classic next Saturday. The two will kick at 1 p.m.
