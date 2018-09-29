Explosive start leads Troy past Coastal Carolina

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Troy scored more than its opponent did for the fourth game in a row Saturday. The Trojans (4-1, 2-0) rolled over Coastal Carolina (3-2, 1-1) behind strong rushing games from Jabir Daughtry-Frye and B.J. Smith.
Both Frye and Smith rushed for over 100 yards in Troy’s 45-21 win over the Chanticleers in another Sun Belt win.
Frye rushed for 140 yards -and on a very efficient five carries - and a touchdown while Smith rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries - also very efficient - and two touchdowns.
After the Trojans went stagnant in the second half against ULM last week, they cleared that issue up at Veterans Memorial Stadium this Saturday. The Trojans put up 21 points in the second half to pull away from Coastal.
The Trojans shot out of the gate like a cannonball, scoring 21 points in the first quarter.
Marcus Jones may have actually been shot out of a cannon to open the game. He returned two kickoffs a year ago against the Chanticleers for touchdowns and he was on it again Saturday.
Jones returned the opening kick 96 yards for six.
With Coastal on its heels, Troy head coach Neal Brown kept the pressure applied on Troy’s first offensive drive.
He dialed up a double-pass in which quarterback Kaleb Barker took the snap in the shotgun and threw it back to wide receiver Luke Whittemore, who then floated an easy pass to Frye, who was basically able to walk into the end zone.
B.J. Smith picked up his first rushing touchdown of the game for Troy on the Trojans second offensive drive. Before Coastal knew it, they were behind 21-0.
The Trojans stagnated in the second quarter however, hitting a wall that included a punt and a fumble in two possessions, but were still able to tack on a field goal before half. Coastal Carolina got into a bit of a rhythm as well, scoring twice in the second period.
Smith and Frye tag-teamed the Chanticleers again in the second half. Smith added a 17-yard touchdown rush, while Frye bested him with a 74-yard touchdown run.
Not lost in the offensive explosion from the running backs was the defense’s two forced turnovers and Barker’s touchdown pass to wideout Deondre Douglas, who led all Trojan receivers in receiving yards, in the third quarter following a Tyler Murray interception.
Troy rushed for 282 yards - almost more yards (317) than Coastal Carolina gained in total all game.
The Trojans look to keep things going on a short week. The Trojans welcome the Georgia State Panthers into Troy for a clash Thursday. That game will kick at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
