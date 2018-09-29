First Alert: Summer-like heat has returned this weekend

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -Happy Saturday! After what was a soggy workweek, rain chances are lower and temperatures are warmer this weekend.
Heading to a college football game today? Temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s during peak heating hours. Stay hydrated if tailgating or cheering in the stands! There’s a small chance for a passing shower, but overall the heat is more of a concern than rain.
Temperatures will be in the upper 80s both today and tomorrow, with a few places possibly reaching 90. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours, but rain chances stay low through the duration of the weekend.
Our rain chances continue to stay low through next workweek. Lower rain chances equate to warmer temperatures, so the summer-like heat will continue next week. Highs will be near 90, give or take a few degrees.
