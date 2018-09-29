Haynes Ambulance to start serving Macon County on Monday

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Haynes Ambulance of Macon County will be responding to emergencies in Macon County starting on Monday.
Frank Lee, director of the Macon County Emergency Management Agency, said Haynes will be replacing CARE Ambulance, which opted not to continue operations in the county.
"Our commission wants to express our appreciation to CARE Ambulance for serving the citizens of Macon County for several years," Lee said.
Lee said there are no changes in how people report emergencies through 911.
He said Haynes serves bordering counties, which will enable Haynes to provide quicker back up if necessary. “Our office is very pleased that we have reached a plan to provide faster response times, assuring that our citizens are provided a first class ambulance service,” Lee said.
