Lack of quorum halts Selma City Council special called meeting

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Only three members of the Selma City Council were present for a special-called meeting on Friday. Since there was was no quorum the meeting could not officially begin and no items could be voted on.
Council members Angela Benjamin from Ward 4, Sam Randolph from Ward 5, and Jannie Thomas from Ward 7 did hold an open discussion with the residents who showed up. Among the topics of conversation concerns about council members' cell phones being turned off, the position of the police chief, and an email sent to council president Corey Bowie from an attorney representing mayor Darrio Melton.
The email questions the legality of an ordinance passed Tuesday night shifting the power of the mayor to the council when it comes to appointing a police chief, fire chief, and tax collector.
Benjamin said to her knowledge there has been no mayoral veto. She said there is a proper protocol for the mayor to veto an ordinance.
“The clerk gives the mayor an ordinance. He has 10 days to say if he wants to veto it or not. If he does not move on the ordinance then she commences to publish it for the public,” said Benjamin.
City attorney Jimmy Nunn said once he receives the letter, he will respond appropriately and advise the council how to proceed.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 9.
