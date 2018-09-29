Methodist beats Huntingdon 48-34

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WSFA) - Methodist University culminated a 74-yard drive with a touchdown run with 17 seconds left in the first half to take a 20-7 lead, and the Monarchs never let the Huntingdon Hawks get closer than two touchdowns again on Saturday.
The 48-34 defeat means the Hawks are 0-3 after their first game was ruled a no contest, and then the Mike Turk-led squad suffered single-digit losses to both Birmingham Southern and Thomas Moore.
The Monarchs earned their first win of the season in three outings. Huntingdon's defense had another rough outing, and is surrendering more than 40 points per game.
The Hawks look for their first win on Oct. 6, when they travel to Tennessee to take on USA South foe Maryville.
Both teams combined for more than 1,080 yards in total offense.
The Monarchs scored early in the third quarter on a 95-yard run after Huntingdon threw an interception deep in Monarch territory. The touchdown gave Methodist a 27-7 lead.
After a Hawk punt, a Monarch back again broke through a host of Hawk defenders with about 7 minutes left in the third quarter and raced across midfield and well ahead of any Hawks for 66 yards and six points. The extra point made it 34-7 Methodist.
After the Hawks intercepted, quarterback Michael Lambert found Otis Porter for a Huntingdon touchdown narrowing the margin to three scores, 34-13, after a missed extra point with 25 seconds left in the third quarter.
Huntingdon scored on a touchdown pass with about 11 minutes left in the game to cut the lead to 41-20 after a successful PAT. Lambert hit Jamal Howard for the touchdown, and the duo linked up again about 4 minutes later for a 45-yard touchdown, making the score 41-27.
But the Monarchs scored again on a 61-yard drive, snuffing out any hope of a Hawk comeback.
Huntingdon trimmed the margin to 48-34 with 2:35 remaining, again scoring through the air. This time it was Lambert connecting with Jake Lackey from 13 yards out to end a 75-yard drive.
The Monarchs ran the clock out on the ensuing drive to seal the victory.
Methodist amassed 641 yards in total offense, including 469 yards on the ground.
The Hawks passed for 251 yards, and had 440 yards in total offense.
Lambert was good on 16 of 32 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception. Back Eric Thomas led the ground attack with 95 yards on 13 carries. Kobe Smith added 52 yards.
Bailey Reece and Trey Hayes stood out on defense for the Hawks, notching five and four solo stops respectively.
