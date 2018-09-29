Name your price to adopt cats at Montgomery Humane Society this weekend

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Adorable cats and kittens are available at an adoption fee determined by the new owner at the Montgomery Humane Society during the weekend.
The shelter has more than the usual number of cats and kittens, said Lea Turbert, marketing and development manager for the shelter.
The facility is located at 1150 John Overton Drive, and can be reached at 334-409-0622. Visit http://www.montgomeryhumane.com/adoptable-pets/ to view adoptable pets.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.