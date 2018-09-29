No. 21 Faulkner upset on road by Ave Maria

AVE MARIA, FL (WSFA) - The No. 21 Faulkner Eagles were eyeing a 4-1 start to their season Saturday. The Ave Maria Gyrenes (2-3) upset the Eagles (3-2) 21-20, scoring 14 unanswered points in the third quarter.
Faulkner built a 20-7 lead in the second quarter but failed to score after halftime. The Gyrenes, however, found their second wind after the break and put up two scores in the third quarter to cap the game’s scoring.
The Eagles soared to a great start - Reagan Amos' amazing superhero-like diving touchdown catch made the start incredible - in the the first quarter. But Ave Maria, much like all game, hung around.
The Gyrenes answered with a score of their own. A 23-yard connection from quarterback Will Tate to Dimitrius Hirsch to knot things at 7.
A Faulkner field goal extended the lead to 10-7 in the second quarter and then the Eagles looked ready to blow the top off the game with a pick-six to take a 17-7 lead with 5:52 left in the first half.
A Mason Blocker 50-yard run set up a Faulkner field goal with 21 seconds to play in the half to give the Eagles a 20-7 advantage going into the break.
And then it crumbled.
The Gyrenes used a 48-yard touchdown pass and catch to pull to within six of the Eagles early in the third quarter. Both teams were stopped on fourth down on back-to-back drives, before Ave Maria shifted the tide.
With 20 seconds to play in the third quarter, Tate did the honors himself on a 3rd-and-goal. Tate, on a quarterback sneak, scored to tie things at 20 and then the extra point gave the Gyrenes their one-point advantage.
The fourth quarter was mostly a stalemate, but Faulkner got a shot with under a little over a minute remaining.
Backed up against their own end zone, the Eagles needed only get into field goal range.
Blocker was able to move Faulkner offense to near-midfield. A pair of incompletions and a pass completion that fell short of the first down put the Eagles at a 4th and 1.
Out of the shotgun, Blocker stood in the pocket to deliver a pass, but it was over the head of his intended receiver and fell incomplete.
Ballgame.
Faulkner returns home next Saturday where they will take on Keiser University. That game will kick at noon.
