People safety a priority at the Alabama National Fair

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s been a year since a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State fair, leaving seven injured and one dead.
Randy Stephenson, the general manager of the Alabama National Fair, said that incident was a “freak accident,” and shouldn’t stop people from going to the fair.
Stephenson said that the rides at the fair are actually safer than the ones at theme parks.
“What you have to remember is they take them down every 10 or 11 days and put them back together. Unlike theme parks where they’re up and they get inspected only every 90 days or 30 days. So, these rides are put up and inspected every 10 days, so that makes them a very safe ride to get on. We also have an independent ride inspector who makes sure they’re doing it right and then checks them when they’re done," Stephenson said.
Stephenson went on to say that the rides are also tested every morning before the gates open.
“They are inspected daily. They have their own engineers who inspect them daily and the ride operators have to sign off on the inspections. The ride operators go through and check them and make sure all of the safety features are working before they open their rides," said Stephenson.
While accidents do happen, Stephenson said it’s rare.
“They’re mechanical and mechanical things do fail at times, but the safety of them is there and it’s proven and they go and do it every day," Stephenson said.
Aside from making sure the rides are safe, Stephenson also makes sure that the people at the fair are safe. That’s why, if you do go to the Alabama National Fair, you’ll see a heavy police presence.
“You’ll have them inside, stationary, you’ll have someone walking around. We’re going to have officers in the parking lots, we’re gonna have officers out directing traffic and we’ve got multiple officers inside the coliseum for the entertainment events and for the concerts," said Montgomery Police Department Capt. Regina Duckett. "We want everybody to come out and enjoy a good fair and ride these rides. We know most people are here for the food, so we want everyone to be in a safe environment and be safe and secure while you’re here.”
Duckett said that there will be a large police presence for the entirety of the fair.
“What you see today is going to be here throughout the duration of the week. Our presence will remain the same the whole time, but don’t worry, we’re also going to be out in the city as well," she said.
Duckett said it’s important for parents to keep up with their children. However, in case they do get separated, tell your kids to find a police officer immediately.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.