Strong emphasis on ride safety at Alabama National Fair

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is officially opened! Fair workers unlocked the gates 4 p.m. Friday. The fair arrived early this year with 60 rides.
Ed LaSalle has been at it since Monday morning of this week, 15 hours a day and checking out every single ride and everything underneath.
“You make sure it’s assembled properly lugs and bolts are in place," said LaSalle.
The work is hard because so much is riding on his shoulders. One year ago, an 18-year-old died at the Ohio State Fair after a ride that failed and injured seven others. Corrosion was the blame.
One national magazine reports that 12 children are treated each day for injuries suffered from amusement rides. That is something Ed LaSalle is determined to prevent at the Alabama National Fair.
“I have not found anything that would close down, minor repairs need to be made here and there," said LaSalle.
“Wade shows is very good about ride safety. That’s how they make their living, so they can’t afford for accidents to continue to happen," said Alabama National Fair General Manager Randy Stephenson.
For those who aren’t thrill-seekers, you’ll have 40 food vendors to choose from plus so many games.
For the first time in the history of the fair, fair patrons will be able to download an app that will allow them to check all they need to know about this year’s fair.
“It’s very interactive and it’ll show you everything you need to know. It’s easy and it’s free," Stephenson said.
Whether you stay grounded or go high on the Ferris Wheel, the Alabama National Fair is open and Ed LaSalle has done his part to make the screams fun and safe.
The Alabama National Fair will be in town for 11 days. Stephenson said the average attendance has been around 200,000 people per year.
