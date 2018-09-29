Tuskegee man dies in Friday night wreck

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - A three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Tuskegee man late Friday night.
Recardel Robinson, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 1998 Ford Windstar collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
The accident, which also involved a 2016 Nissan Sentra, took place on U.S. 80 about a mile west of Tuskegee. The collision occurred at 11:47 p.m., and also led to injuries for drivers of the Nissan and Chrysler, as well as a passenger in the Ford, ALEA said.
