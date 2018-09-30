Body of woman found in Pike County ‘wooded area’

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found in a “wooded area” Saturday morning.
Police responded to the area of Pike County Road 1128. There, Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said officers found a body believed to be that of missing 33-year-old Kathryn Louise Davis, who was reported missing Wednesday.
Barr said due to decomposition, positive identification could not be made. The body was sent off to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy.
