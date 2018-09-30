Fire breaks out in concession area at MPAC center

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A fire was brought under control at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center Sunday afternoon.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue Lt. Jason Cupps, a machine in the concession area caught fire. Cupps said firefighters attempted to first put the fire out with fire extinguishers but could not contain the fire.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control with the fire hose.
There was smoke build-up in the building and crews worked to ventilate the area, as well as clean up from the building’s sprinklers.
Cupps confirmed no one was injured.
