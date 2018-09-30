First Alert: Above normal heat lingers over the next 7 days

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The normal high temperature for the last day of September is 80 degrees. Our highs are nearly 10 degrees warmer than that today.
It’s another hot day with summer-like heat and highs near 90 degrees. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
Tomorrow is the first day of October, but it will feel more like August. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and similar to today, afternoon showers and storms are possible.
High pressure centers itself over Alabama Tuesday and causes our rain coverage to significantly drop. Rain chances will only be in the 10-20% range for the remainder of the workweek. With little rain to cool us down, highs will stay near 90.
