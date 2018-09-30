Man arrested, charged with rape of female coworker

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man has been arrested and placed under a $250,000 bond after being charged with first-degree rape.
Police were called by a bystander who said they saw Gerald Levon Lamar hit a woman outside a house on Belview Street and drag her inside.
Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the door, and said Lamar answered. Police said they found a woman inside who was “badly beaten” and who said she had been raped. The woman also said the suspect threatened to kill her.
Lamar was arrested on the scene.
According to police, Lamar and the victim were hired as caretakers for an elderly man who owned the house on Belview Street.
