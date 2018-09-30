Montgomery’s Argo wins Homecoming Queen at Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Sadie Argo was crowned Auburn’s Miss Homecoming on Saturday.
Argo, a psychology and Spanish major, is active in Project Uplift, a mentoring program which helps children in the Auburn community.
“My goal is to increase the amount of volunteers in Project Uplift, and in addition, create a scholarship for the children who have gone through the Project Uplift program,” Argo said in her campaign platform.
Argo said she visits two children, Tez and E'moni, weekly to help them with homework, manners and to push them to be their very best.
She is the daughter of Glenda Argo, director of Children's Ministries at First United Methodist Church in Old Cloverdale. She also is a lifelong member of the church, First United said on Facebook.
Argo was crowned Miss Homecoming by Gov. Kay Ivey, an Auburn graduate.
