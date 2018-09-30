No. 10 Auburn hangs on after near 3-hour delay to beat Southern Miss

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Finally. After six hours, mostly a 2-hour 44-minute weather delay, No. 10 Auburn (4-1) held on to beat Southern Mississippi (2-2) 24-13 Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
It wasn’t particularly pretty - Auburn’s win - but the defense was true to form. Kevin Steele’s defensive unit turned in yet another stellar performance, coming up huge in the fourth quarter when Auburn was only up eight on the Golden Eagles.
It was another slow day offensively for the Tigers. The offense went three-and-out on its first two possession, gaining -5 yards in the process, before eventually scoring in just two plays on its third possession.
Seth Williams made a spectacular play for the Tigers, jumping over the defender to haul in Jarrett Stidham’s 46-yard pass for the score. Stidham made a strong throw under pressure and the Tigers struck first.
The defense followed with an interception, but the offense managed to lose 7 yards the next drive, forced to punt.
After a Southern Miss field goal, Auburn put together its best drive all game. The Tigers moved the ball 73 yards in 13 plays and eating 6:07 off the game clock en route to their second score of the game - an Anthony Schwartz touchdown run from 6-yards out.
The delay struck over halfway through the second quarter, the middle of Auburn’s next offensive drive, forcing both teams to the locker room for nearly three hours.
After the delay, Auburn looked less than impressive offensively the rest of the way.
In the third, a big 53-yard pass from Stidham to Darius Slayton set up Auburn’s third touchdown of the game but Auburn followed with drives that consisted of: missed field goal, punt (3 plays), punt (4 plays), fumble, and field goal.
Southern Miss was able to cut Auburn’s 21-6 lead to 21-13 in the beginning moments of the fourth. Golden Eagles quarterback Jack Abraham hit Quez Watkins in the end zone from 12-yards out and brought the game down to one possession.
The Golden Eagles would get several chances to tie or cut the deficit down but Auburn’s defense proved too formidable. An interception on Southern Miss’s final chance to equalize led to an Anders Carlson field goal that put things out of reach for good with 2-minutes remaining.
Auburn re-enters conference play next Saturday against Tennessee. The Volunteers travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium for an SEC showdown. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 2013 season.
