Opelika to improve Pepperell Branch watershed

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - The city of Opelika is looking at ways to improve the Pepperell Branch watershed.
“What pollutants are a part of that, what day-to-day of citizens, business activity impacts the watershed and trough research and coordination with our partners. We’re going to develop a watershed management plan,” said Engineering Technician Case O’Dell.
O’dell said the project is going to have a pretty quick turnaround.
“We have already started working as of early September, late August. It’s a 12-month project, so by the end of August 2019 we should have our plan done, our best management practices implemented, and then a better idea of the improvements that are going to be seen in the watershed,” said O’Dell.
City officials say one major part of this plan is making sure that the community gets involved.
“A lot of what the grant requires is us to educate the public on what they do every day that impacts the watershed, and give them opportunities to come out and learn, and then help with certain things with what we’re going to try to do as far as indicating what storm drains are draining to Pepperell Branch and picking up pet waste, if it’s a litter control, just things like that," said O’Dell.
City officials hope the plan will help restore Pepperell Branch to meet state water quality standard.
The grant amount is just over $425,000.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.