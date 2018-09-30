Oregon community reports 27 heroin overdoses in one week

SPRINGFIELD OR (KEZI/CNN) - In one Oregon community there's suddenly been a big spike in heroin overdoses.
After 27 heroin overdoses in one week, the crisis has everyone from drug counselors, to medical professionals, to law enforcement concerned.
Springfield Police Officer Larry Turner says they've been on high alert and are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of it.
Officials say heroin, likely laced with an opioid like fentanyl, could be to blame.
"They're potentially going to die from a drug that hit the street, that puts their lives at risk in a significant way that we don't see with just plain heroin use," said Medic, Ben Adam Climer.
Turner says they often seen these issues around homeless camps, but right now, they are dealing with the issue across the area.
Officials suspect it's cheaper to produce heroin mixed with fentanyl, which could be why they are seeing it.
"When it's seven times the normal amount of overdoses. And it's ridiculous. That's why we want to go after the people that are providing this," said Officer Larry Turner.
Responders currently use Narcan to help overdose patients, but county officials say they are also considering using testing strips that could tell responders what opioid a person overdosed on.
They say the measure could keep everyone safer.
With this rash of overdoses, county officials say there needs to be greater access for immediate treatment services for those struggling and those who are often stuck on waiting lists.
Turner says it's a big problem and everyone needs to do their part to keep an eye out for others.
"It can have huge impacts on anyone in the community. It can affect all of us and it does," said Turner.
