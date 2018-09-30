19-year-old found dead inside Troy apartment

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A 19-year-old woman was found dead in her Troy apartment Saturday morning, and now police are investigating.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, Troy police responded to the Arch Apartments in around 9:17 a.m. and found Aleysia Rag’uel Pierre-Louis, 19, dead.
Louis’s cause of death is unknown at this time and her body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy.
Troy police is being assisted by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.
According to Barr, no other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.