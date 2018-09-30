19-year-old found dead inside Troy apartment

19-year-old found dead inside Troy apartment
Troy police is investigating the circumstances surrounding a 19-year-old being found dead in her apartment Saturday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | September 29, 2018 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 8:14 PM

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A 19-year-old woman was found dead in her Troy apartment Saturday morning, and now police are investigating.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, Troy police responded to the Arch Apartments in around 9:17 a.m. and found Aleysia Rag’uel Pierre-Louis, 19, dead.

Louis’s cause of death is unknown at this time and her body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy.

Troy police is being assisted by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

According to Barr, no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.