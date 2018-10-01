ASF kicks off brand new season focused on ‘meaningful stories’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is kicking off a brand new season that leaders say will be focused on telling meaningful stories that celebrate the human experience.
The Alabama Shakespeare Festival describes the 2018-2019 season as engaging and collaborative, designed to move ASF into a new stage of its history where the shows resonate with people in the community and respond to the times.
You can buy tickets to all of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival‘s productions at www.asf.net.
For the first time in more than 15 years, the festival experience is back with multiple shows running in repertory.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.