B’ham woman charged with assault on Carnival cruise

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman has been charged with assault after an alternation on a Carnival cruise.
Jenetrice Williams was charged with assault on August 20 after a police report says she pulled out a knife during an altercation with her boyfriend, Michael Carter, and cut his left index finger and right shin.
According to the report, the incident happened on August 19 aboard the Carnival Fantasy. It says Williams had a steak knife in her purse during the argument and told authorities she brought the knife from home. The report says Williams pulled the knife from her purse and purposefully slashed/stabbed at the victim before being restrained by security.
