Enterprise police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Fred’s

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - Enterprise police are searching for a man who used a handgun to rob Fred’s Super Dollar just after 3 p.m. on Monday.
The suspect, described as a man wearing a red shirt and surgical mask, entered Fred’s at 3:14 p.m. and approached a store clerk with a handgun demanding money.
The suspect took the money and fled on foot from the store, located at 621 Boll Weevil Circle.
The clerk was not injured during the robbery. Enterprise Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information on the crime contact the department at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
