First Alert: October is finally here, and the big question remains: where’s Fall?!

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We ended the month of September on a warm and somewhat wet note, and the first day of the new month doesn’t bring much change; isolated to scattered showers this morning will give way to a few storms this afternoon.
Those are expected to pop on radar during the peak heating hours of our Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the 80s, with some spots close to 90°. For perspective, that’s anywhere between 5 - 10° above average.
While a stalled out frontal boundary has been responsible for keeping rain coverage elevated the past week or so, that will slowly fade as it slides towards our south. That will allow for high pressure to move into the region.
Moisture levels will slowly start to drop, which means a few things... while the coverage of wet weather will be almost non-existent later this week, we are still going to be hot!
Temperatures will climb close to either side of 90° each and every day this workweek and upcoming weekend thanks to slightly drier air in our atmosphere, and little relief is expected with only a stray shower or two are possible during the afternoon.
