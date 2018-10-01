Food for Thought 10/4

Food for Thought 10/4
Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
October 5, 2018 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 3:25 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

(Source: WSFA 12 News)

LOW SCORES

(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.