Sixth doctor indicted in federal pill mill investigation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The United States Attorney’s Office has indicted a sixth doctor for their reported involvement in a pill mill operation.
Court records show Dr. John MacLennan is indicted on a single count of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.
The indictment states MacLennan was involved in the operation of a pill mill and prescribed scheduled narcotics to patients without a medical need. It also states MacLennan knowingly conspired with others, including Family Practice defendant Lillian Akwuba, who is a nurse practitioner that also worked for Dr. Gilberto Sanchez.
Akwuba is scheduled to stand trial this month.
Internet records indicate MacLennan practices medicine in Prattville, Alabama.
MacLennan is the sixth physician indicted in Alabama’s Middle District.
