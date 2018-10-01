Surveillance photos show armed robbery at Birmingham video game store

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Birmingham police are asking you to take a close look at some surveillance photos released after an armed robbery at a video game store.
Police say the man robbed the Game Stop in the 9000 block of Parkway East on September 20 around 1:55 p.m. The man went into the store and demanded money while armed with a gun. He got away with some cash.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect, is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
