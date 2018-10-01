UA, Auburn kick off annual food drive

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Auburn University and the University of Alabama are using their rivalry to help fight hunger.
The schools' annual food drive competition kicks off Monday. In Auburn, it’s called the “Beat Bama Food Drive.” In Tuscaloosa, “Beat Auburn Beat Hunger.”
Monday, representatives from both schools will join Gov. Kay Ivey in front of the Capitol to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the competition.
Collectively, the schools have donated more than $6 million pounds of food to feed families across the state.
This year’s competition wraps up Nov. 15.
