AL, other Southern states the focus of NBC midterm election poll

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA/NBC) - What are Alabamians and those from other Southern states thinking about the midterm elections that are just a month away? An exclusive new NBC News | Survey Monkey online poll is looking to check the region’s political pulse.
In Alabama the biggest race on the November general election ballot will be for governor.
Results from the poll find that 51 percent of those surveyed said they would vote for Gov. Kay Ivey if the election were to be held today. Her opponent, Democrat Walt Maddox, garnered the support of just 26 percent of respondents. Another 22 percent said they are still undecided.
As for Alabama’s legislature, in which Republicans hold a super-majority in both chambers, 53 percent of the NBC News | Survey Monkey poll’s respondents thought their state legislators were doing a good job.
Seventy-one percent of Alabamians polled about the economy reported it as being “good” but only 34 percent said the economy and jobs were the most important issue to them.
A majority also said they would be willing to pay higher taxes to improve public schools and improve infrastructure in Alabama.
And on the topic of Confederate monuments, the poll found 68 percent of Alabamians sampled oppose the removal of statues from public spaces while 31 percent are for removal.
President Donald Trump’s job performance approval stood at 59 percent, according to the polling.
REGIONAL OUTLOOK
In addition to Alabama, the NBC News Survey Monkey poll asked questions of people living in Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, the Carolinas, Texas, and Virginia, all states in the Southern U.S. Here’s a snapshot of the overall findings.
State Horserace
- If the 2018 election for Mississippi Senate were being held today, 43 percent would vote for Roger Wicker (R), 29 percent would vote for David Baria (D) and 27 percent are undecided.
- If the 2018 Special Election for Mississippi Senate were being held today, 25 percent would vote for Mike Espy (D), 24 percent would vote for Cindy Hyde-Smith (R), 19 percent would vote for Chris McDaniel (R) and 4 percent would vote for Tobey Bartee (D). Twenty seven percent are undecided.
- If the 2018 election for Tennessee Senate were being held today, 42 percent would vote for Marsha Blackburn (R) and 42 percent would vote for Phil Bredesen (D). Fifteen percent are undecided.
- If the 2018 election for Tennessee governor were being held today, 46 percent would vote for Bill Lee (R) and 35 percent would vote for Karl Dean (D). Nineteen percent are undecided.
- If the 2018 election for Georgia governor were being held today, 43 percent would vote for Brian Kemp (R) and 43 percent would vote for Stacey Abrams (D). Fourteen percent are undecided.
Generic Ballot
- A majority of voters in in MS, TN and AL would vote for the Republican candidate if the 2018 elections for U.S. Congress were being held today. In MS 51 percent would vote for the Republican v. 38 percent for the Democrat. In TN 50 percent for the Republican vs. 40 percent for the Democrat. And in AL 55 percent for the Republican vs. 37 percent for the Democrat. In GA, 47 percent would vote for the Democratic candidate for Congress and 44 percent would vote for the Republican candidate.
- Across the South (including AL, AR, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, TX and VA), 48 percent would vote for the Republican candidate in a generic ballot for Congress and 43 percent would vote for the Democratic candidate.
- Nationally, just under half (49 percent) would vote for the Democratic Party candidate and 42 percent would vote for the Republican candidate if the midterm elections were being held today.
Approval Ratings
- A majority of adults in MS (52 percent) , AL (59 percent) and TN (53 percent) approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president. A majority of Georgians, however, (54 percent) disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job.
- Across the regional South, 52 percent approve of Trump and 49 percent disapprove.
- Nationally, 54 percent disapprove of Trump and 45 percent approve.
- Overall, only 25 percent of Americans approve of the way Congress is handling its job, 74 percent disapprove.
- Only 28 percent of Southerners approve of the way Congress is handling its job and 70 percent disapprove
- Majorities of adults in AL (53 percent), GA (56 percent), MS (55 percent) and TN (57 percent) approve of the way their state legislature is handling its job.
- Regionally, half of Southerners (50 percent) approve of the way their state legislature is handling its job and 48 percent disapprove.
Economy
- Southern voters are more optimistic than Americans overall about their state’s economy—72 percent rate their state economy as good compared to 66 percent nationally.
- Of the four states polled, majorities in GA (80 percent), TN (78 percent) and AL (71 percent) rate their state economy as good and half of voters in MS rate their state economy as good.
- 71 percent of Southern voters rate the national economy as good and 69 percent of voters nationally rate it as good.
Issues
- When it comes to issues that should be top priority for state governments, voters in MS (37 percent), AL (34 percent), GA (32 percent) and TN (28 percent) said that economy and jobs should be the most important priority.
- Majorities of voters in AL (61 percent), GA (58 percent), TN (55 percent) and MS (60 percent) would be willing to pay higher taxes to improve public schools in their state
- Among Southern voters, 60 percent would be willing to pay higher taxes to improve public schools in their state and 39 percent would not be willing.
- Nationally, 58 percent of voters would be willing to pay higher taxes to improve public schools and 41 percent would not.
- Majorities of voters in AL (53 percent), GA (61 percent), TN (56 percent) and MS (62 percent) would be willing to pay higher taxes to fund improvements to infrastructure in their state.
- Among Southern voters, 63 percent would be willing to pay higher taxes to fund improvements to infrastructure and 36 percent would not.
- Nationally, 62 percent of voters would be willing to pay higher taxes to fund improvements to infrastructure and 36 percent would not.
- When it comes to Medicaid, pluralities of voters in MS (37 percent), TN (40 percent), AL (42 percent), GA (43 percent) and the South overall (42 percent) said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who wanted to expand Medicaid.
The polling was conducted among registered voters from Sept. 9-24 and included more than 1,200 Alabamians.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News and NBC News. All rights reserved.