Arrest made in 2007 capital murder investigation

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in a 2007 capital murder investigation.
According to Lt. Billy Haglund, authorities arrested Robert Aaron “Bobby” Hvarven, 41, on a two count capital murder indictment, in connection with the shooting deaths of James Matthew Helms and Scott Allen Heib.
Hvarven was arrested by Enterprise police detectives, ALEA Cold Case Unit, and the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force. He was taken to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.
Helms and Heib were killed on October 2, 2007 at their residence on Coffee County Road 622. In May 2008, A.T.F. identified the original purchaser of the Taurus .44 special revolver that was used during the murders, and law enforcement worked to identify who came to possess the weapon at the time of the murders.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.