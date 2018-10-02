Cocaine detected in 5 minors; man arrested

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged with five counts of chemical endangerment of a child after five children tested positive for cocaine, according to court documents.
Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett advises Eric Heath, 40, was charged after the Department of Human Resources contacted MPD on Sept. 6. The call was in reference to possible drug activity in a home in the 400 block of Gardendale Drive, where multiple juvenile family members lived.
Warrants were secured against Heath and Codelia Adair, 31. Adair was charged on Sept. 21, and Heath was taken into custody Monday.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.