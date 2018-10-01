East Alabama Medical Center makes history with first female president

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center has made a history-making decision by appointing their first female president.
Laura Grill will officially take over as CEO and president, making her the first woman ever to hold this position in the center’s history.
Grill began working at EAMC in 1992 as the Director of Cardiology.
She has held various positions over the last two decades at EAMC and has been serving as Executive Vice President since 2008.
The center’s leadership held a special ceremony today in her honor.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.