Editorial: Kavanaugh, Ford, This Country

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - I was reluctant to comment on the Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination, but alas, there is little much being talked about at this time.
I personally think it was the correct decision to have the FBI investigate further. I genuinely don’t know what else they will uncover, but if they do, then it is worth looking into. I look at the people that are at the center of all of this and I can honestly say thank God it is not me.
By all accounts, Brett Kavanaugh has the credentials of what seem to be the makings of a very good Supreme Court Justice. Dr. Ford, an accomplished individual in her own right certainly has come across as a credible person who I genuinely believe was sexually assaulted, but as the accuser of these horrible acts she endured 35 years ago she must present concrete evidence that Brett Kavanaugh was the one who assaulted her. I am not certain she has done that and too many people have supported that notion.
If the FBI finds credible evidence against Mr. Kavanaugh, the president must move on. Should they find nothing, then those opposing Kavanaugh must move on as well.
I can only begin to think how their two lives have been destroyed through this process. We as a country need to take a step back and think about where this anger and divisiveness is taking us. Should the decision be made to move on past Mr. Kavanaugh, I have a feeling we will be at this again with another nominee and in for more of the same.
