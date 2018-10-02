Editorial: Kavanaugh, Ford, This Country

By all accounts, Brett Kavanaugh has the credentials of what seem to be the makings of a very good Supreme Court Justice. Dr. Ford, an accomplished individual in her own right certainly has come across as a credible person who I genuinely believe was sexually assaulted, but as the accuser of these horrible acts she endured 35 years ago she must present concrete evidence that Brett Kavanaugh was the one who assaulted her. I am not certain she has done that and too many people have supported that notion.