Fall festival, ring giveaway part of Thursday night Troy, Georgia State clash

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A pre-game fall festival and ring giveaway are just part of the festivities surrounding Thursday night’s nationally-televised clash between the red-hot Troy Trojans and Sun Belt foe Georgia State.
A replica of a championship ring will be given away to the loudest person in the student section during every timeout. And $1,000 in Adidas promotion money also will be awarded.
After enjoying T-Roy’s Fall Festival, children 12 and under will be admitted free to the game with the purchase of an adult single-game ticket. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. for the ESPNU broadcast from Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Even halftime will be special with fireworks filling the night sky.
Georgia State is 2-3 overall, and 1-0 in the conference. Since losing to Boise State, Troy has won four in a row, including an historic 24-19 win on the road over Nebraska. The Trojans are 2-0 in the Sun Belt.
The Trojan Walk will begin at 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and George Wallace Drive. The players will walk through the brick portal into Tailgate Terrace before entering the stadium at Gate 1.
Coach Neal Brown said on Monday that the Panthers present a stiff challenge, especially on special teams.
"They've got an electric kickoff returner, punt returner in Penny Hart. Maybe, if not the best, one of the top NFL prospects in our league," Brown said. "I think he returned one for a touchdown last week. Their punter, Brandon Wright, is number one in the entire country in punting. Their punt return unit is ranked sixth nationally, and their kickoff unit is ranked tenth nationally."
Brown said the Panthers are coming off their best outing of the season, beating Louisiana Monroe 46-14 on Saturday.
"Really on both sides of the ball I think they're very well coached in special teams as well. It'll be a challenge preparing for them on a short week. Quick turnaround, glad we get to host it at home," Brown said.
