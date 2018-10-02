Florida man tries to buy 8-year-old girl at Walmart

(RNN) - An 81-year-old Florida man tried to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother Friday at a Port Orange, FL, Walmart.
Police told WFTV that Tracy Nigh and her daughter had been sitting on a bench inside the store when Hellmuth Kolb approached the mom and asked if she was married.
“He asked me where my husband is and laughed after I told him he’s at work,” Nigh said in a Facebook post after the incident.
The suspect started bidding on the child and offered to pay the mom $200,000 for her little girl.
Naturally, Nigh got up to leave, but the suspect grabbed the child and kissed her wrist.
Nigh alerted security and left the store. Surveillance cameras captured the entire ordeal.
Investigators were able to use Kolb’s social media and credit card transactions to identify him. He was arrested Saturday and charged with simple battery and false imprisonment.
Kolb told investigators he could not remember if he grabbed the child. Even so, a judge ordered Kolb not to contact Nigh or her daughter.
“Be careful out there women and men with your daughters, wives and the all the women in your life, please,” Nigh stressed in her Facebook post.
Law enforcement is checking to see if Kolb was involved with any similar incidents. Another woman told police she had a similar incident a month prior with a man fitting Kolb’s description.
