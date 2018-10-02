Fort Benning man arrested for rape in Auburn

October 2, 2018

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police arrested a man from Fort Benning for rape on Monday, October 1.

Police arrested 23-year-old Alexander Hernandez following an incident that happened in May.

According to police, on May 12 around 2 a.m., officers were called to Engineering Drive following a report of a female lying unconscious.

The victim was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center’s Emergency Room due to her level of intoxication.

An investigation, including a DNA examination by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, determined that Alexander Hernandez, an acquaintance of the victim, sexually assaulted her.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Hernandez’s arrest charging him with rape in the first-degree.

Hernandez turned himself in to police and was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $100,000 bond.

