Fort Benning man arrested for rape in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police arrested a man from Fort Benning for rape on Monday, October 1.
Police arrested 23-year-old Alexander Hernandez following an incident that happened in May.
According to police, on May 12 around 2 a.m., officers were called to Engineering Drive following a report of a female lying unconscious.
The victim was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center’s Emergency Room due to her level of intoxication.
An investigation, including a DNA examination by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, determined that Alexander Hernandez, an acquaintance of the victim, sexually assaulted her.
Detectives obtained a warrant for Hernandez’s arrest charging him with rape in the first-degree.
Hernandez turned himself in to police and was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $100,000 bond.
