Hundreds gather to lift spirits of retired school bookkeeper in her final days

REELTOWN, AL (WSFA) - Something special happened Sunday night on the front lawn of a home near Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
It’s the story of a retired school employee who is in the final days of her life but felt something more powerful than any cancer medicine could deliver.
“It was an emotional evening," said Tallapoosa County Public School Superintendent Joe Windle.
Some 300 people from the community, along with family and friends, gathered for a candlelight walk, a quiet power, remembrances of a lady who apparently touched so many lives without realizing it. Prescott is in the final days of her cancer fight.
“I have never seen such an amazing event," said Windle, who added Prescott epitomizes the words grace and courage. She retired just a few years ago as a bookkeeper for Reeltown High School.
“Miss Prescott was wise and always thoughtful and respectful," Windle said.
Two days after the candlelight walk, Prescott wanted to talk to WSFA 12 News to express her deep appreciation for the kindness still being talked about in the community.
“I was surprised and humbled," she admitted. “You just don’t think about people doing spectacular things for you.”
For 25 years Cathy Prescott came to work and did her job well. According to those who know her, she taught them many lessons along the way even though she was not a school teacher.
“I think when you see a light like that in the darkness, you migrate toward it," said Reeltown High School principal Tom Cochran.
“I’ve always tried to treat people the way I’d want to be treated," Prescott explained. She says she has no regrets, no looking back and all she tried to do at school and beyond the halls of learning was simply be kind to people and love.
”Love everybody to their fullest," she said.
The love was more than repaid on a quiet Sunday night in her front yard.
Prescott is constantly surrounded by family and close friends at her home and is receiving hospice care.
