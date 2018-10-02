LEADING OFF: Yanks' Severino gets wild-card do-over vs A's

After winning an epic NL wild-card game that lasted nearly five hours, Trevor Story and the Rockies can finally take a breather. Backup catcher Tony Wolters hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the 13th inning and Colorado outlasted the Chicago Cubs 2-1 Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in the longest winner-take-all postseason game in major league history. It was the third big game over three days in three different cities for the Rockies, who play Game 1 of a best-of-five Division Series at NL Central champion Milwaukee on Thursday. "We didn't make it easy on ourselves, that's for sure," Story said, "but we're going to enjoy this one tonight and we're definitely not done."