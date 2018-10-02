Montgomery robbery prompts full-scale law enforcement response

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It was a brazen robbery in broad daylight, and it was met with a full-scale response by law enforcement Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery police are still investigating the incident that started in the South Hull neighborhood, located just south of Fairview Avenue.
The robbery prompted a full-scale law enforcement response with police officers searching for the suspect/s on the ground and from the air.
MPD says the robbery happened near the 3200 block of South Hull Street, a neighborhood that runs parallel to the Garden District. The female victim was robbed of her personal property but did not suffer any injuries.
The area where the robbery was reported is less around half a mile from where Samuel James was robbed and killed in August.
Police blanketed the area and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency deployed its helicopter, Air One, which flew low circles over the area in search of the suspects.
There’s no word if the suspects were driving or on foot at the time of the incident. A recent check back with police determined there have been no persons of interest or arrests made.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Montgomery Police Department’s Secret Witness Line at 625-4000 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
