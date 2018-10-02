Mouth guards may do more than protect teeth

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It used to just be for football, but over the years more and more athletes are wearing mouth guards. And they may do more than just protect your teeth.
The women’s soccer team at the University of St. Thomas wore mouth guards for half of every game last year. They had never worn them before then.
"I’ve had friends had to have like jaws redone, facial reconstruction done just because playing goalkeeper such a high impact area where we’re constantly running into people,” said player Emma Pinkerton.
"And like one of her teeth like chipped really bad," said player Katherine Padgett.
Doctors say these incidents can be prevented by wearing mouth guards. The custom ones usually work the best. And there may be another benefit to wearing the mouth guards, the players in this study performed better too.
"When the lower jaw is placed in harmony with the rest of the body, this will actually maximize somebody's performance," said Dr. Michael Miller, who specializes in sports dentistry.
"I definitely think that my last season was one of my best seasons I've played,” said Pinkerton. “I'm sure there's a lot of factors that go into that, but I definitely think having that mouth guard to help me out, helped a lot."
"Especially when you go up for headers,” said Padgett. “That impact from like the ball, it softens the impact and I think it just gives more confidence going in for like headers and tackles."
Dr. Miller says this confirmed his hypothesis that mouth guards give players confidence. He’s also confident they will benefit players in any sport, contact or not. Dr. Miller says that custom made mouth guards can be pricey. The ones made by your dentist can cost several hundred dollars. Store bought mouth guards that you have to mold yourself are around ten dollars.
