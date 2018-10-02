NASA astronaut records music video from space

(CNN) - NASA astronaut Drew Feustel has had a lot on his plate recently.
Not only has he been working on board the International Space Station for months, but he’s also been busy recording a song and music video.
Both were released on Sunday.
Feustel recorded “All Around the World” while he was literally orbiting the planet.
The song was written by Feustel's friend, Gord Sinclair of the Canadian rock band "The Tragically Hip."
Sinclair says the song reflects Feustel's experience on the ISS, emphasizing themes of international cooperation and brotherhood.
Feustel’s stint on the ISS wraps up on Wednesday.
