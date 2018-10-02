No. 8 Auburn set for first SEC road game of 2018

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The No. 8 Auburn Tigers play their first SEC road game this weekend at the land of the cowbell, Mississippi State.
Joe Moorhead is now leading the charge for the Bulldogs. Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn says they’ll have to be prepared for a “talented” Mississippi State team.
“It’s a different kind of loud," Malzahn warned. "They don’t just have voices they have the cowbells, so that’s a different element.”
Malzahn says Nick Brahms will be the starting center once again and described “cadence” being an issue for the offensive line thus far.
In back-to-back games the Tigers have put up less than 100 yards on the ground both times, something Malzahn and the team are looking to improve.
Mississippi State last beat Auburn in 2015 when they won on the Plains 17-9.
Three of Auburn’s last eight games against State have come down to the final drive. Expect a good one in Starkville Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
