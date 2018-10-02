October Heat Continues

It doesn’t exactly feel like pumpkin spice time, does it? Unusually warm weather has spilled over into our October with no relief in sight. Temperatures this afternoon will climb to around 90 degrees, a number we’ll see all week long. High pressure will greatly limit the coverage of any rainfall all week long. That will keep skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy with rain chances no better than 10%. Highs climb closer to the lower 90s late week and into the weekend with continued dry weather expected. It’s going to take a major pattern shift to change things up, and I just don’t see it in the next 10 days. That will mean more October warmth with generally dry conditions through the first half of the month.