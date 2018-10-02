Officials break ground on new Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey along with Bessemer and Jefferson County officials took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Amazon Fulfillment Center Tuesday.
Construction is already underway on the new facility. It’s expected to be ready by July 2019, just in time for next year’s Christmas season.
Employees at the new 855,000 square foot center will ship out small items such as books and toys.
So why did Amazon pick Bessemer for its second investment in the state of Alabama? “Obviously, we look to be close to our customer base. Succeed in getting the customer their product,” said Ryan Lively with Amazon.
Lively wouldn’t speculate, but it’s possible Amazon could add same day shipping or more jobs at the center. Local leaders believe the company could grow to add 3,000 jobs from the 1,500 already promised.
“We are excited about it. The incentives they promised. It’s exciting for the city of Bessemer,” said Mayor Gulley. He says the project will have a huge impact on the area.
If you’re interested in a job application, you will be able to apply online around May 2019. The state and city plan to hold events and job fairs to support the company seeking job seekers.
