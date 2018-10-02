Prattville police seeking suspect in vehicle break-ins, thefts

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jermarcus Antwoine Crawford, a suspect in 10 felonies.
Crawford is sought in connection with eight counts of unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles, and two counts of felony theft of property, police said. All the crimes took place in Prattville.
Anyone with information on Crawford’s location is asked to call the police, CrimeStoppers at the 24-hour tip line, 215-STOP, or to contact officials through the web at www.215stop.com.
