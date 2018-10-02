Selma pre-schoolers remember police department, injured officer

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A Selma pre-school decided to get in on the action in showing its support for the Selma Police Department Monday.
It was just a little more than a week ago when a gunman allegedly ambushed Officer Michael Hale. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest but he will make a full recovery. The bullet missed all his vital organs.
Evan Wilson is a little man of few words, but there is little doubt his coloring of a paper cut-out of a police officer says a lot. He likes police officers.
“They keep us safe," said Wilson.
So does Chloe Craig who is all of 4-years-old, much like Wilson.
“The police car goes.. whee.. whee," said Craig who tried to make the sound of a siren.
Since the shooting of Officer Hale at Broad Street and Furniss Avenue a week ago, the pre-schoolers at Crosspoint Christian Pre-School in Selma have been busy scribbling away with their crayons. They recently completed a big banner and the artwork will greet a Selma police officer this week as part of career week at the school.
“That lesson is learning to show compassion," said Sharon Reid, the school’s assistant director. She got the idea after hearing what happened to Hale.
”We were devastated and we wanted to show him and his family how much we appreciate him as well as the Selma Police Department," Reid continued.
With the children being so young, they, of course, can’t fathom the real dangers police officers face everyday. What they have done is used their hearts and innocence to express their love and admiration.
“I like the police officers. They put the bad guys in the jail," said Craig.
In all, 16 children used all sorts of colors to flesh out the police officer on paper. Some stayed within the lines, others got a little adventurous, but all showed off their efforts, so eager to please.
As for Hale’s case, authorities have arrested Kevin Johnson in connection to the alleged ambush. Hale continues to recover at home.
