UPDATE: Valley police investigating after students taken to ER for possibly drinking codeine

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – New details are underway after two Valley High School students were taken to the emergency room for drinking an “unknown substance.”
On Monday October 1 around 10:45 a.m., police responded to the school and a student stated that they were given a drink by another student that possibly contained codeine, a controlled substance used to treat pain or used as a cough medicine.
During the initial investigation, officers found out that two students, one of which is 18 years old, had brought the adulterated drinks to the school from home and had passed them around to at least five other students.
Two of the students were taken to East Alabama-Lanier Hospital for treatment and released. The parents of the involved students were called to the school and several of them stated that they would have their children tested for illegal substances.
According to police, some of the drink that was passed around has been recovered and will be tested by Forensic Sciences.
Charges are pending in both the Circuit Court and the Juvenile Court and could include assault in the second-degree and criminal distribution of a controlled substance.
This case is still under investigation.
